Handy Suggestions And Tips On Organic Gardening

You want to be the best you can be when it comes to gardening. This is important because you want to be able to proudly show off your garden to anybody that comes to your house. This article is for you because it will provide some great free advice to help you out.

Use a bar of soap to prevent dirt under your nails. Before you begin gardening, scrape your fingernails across a bar of soap. This will create a barrier that keeps the dirt out. When you are done gardening, the soap will wash out quickly and easily - leaving your nails sparkling clean.

Be realistic about the types of plants you can grow in your garden. If a particular plant has failed you in the past, don't try it again. You need to right kind of climate, soil, and sun/shade ratio for certain plants. If you don't have it, no amount of effort will make those plants a success. Choosing realistically will increase your yield while decreasing your effort.

Divide up your perennials while they still look healthy. It's best to divide a perennial at the end of the growing season during which it hits its peak. As the plant starts to overgrow, the center of the plant will start to have dying stalks and weaker flowers. Allowing perennials to grow too long may also lead to them overtaking neighboring plants.

Are you wondering if you need to water your lawn? One good way to tell is to simply walk across it. If you can see your footprints, you have a thirsty yard. Every week, your lawn should be receiving up to one inch of water. If you live in an area where it doesn't rain frequently, make sure to give your lawn the "footprint test" whenever you're not sure if it's had enough to drink.

A good but unusual organic solution for weeding your plants is try "boiling" your weeds way. The safest herbicide that you can use in your garden is a simple pot of boiling water. Just pour out the water on the weeds being careful to avoid any nearby plants. The roots of the weeds are damaged by the boiling water which, in turn, inhibits further growth.

Use fertilizers that are free for the taking. Using chemical free grass clippings or human urine for a nutrient rich and free fertilizer. Twenty parts water with one part urine is an excellent fertilizer for seedlings, or steep the grass clippings in water to make a tea for watering and fertilizing the plants. So don't spend a lot on the garden when the fertilizers can be had for free.

Keep your gardening tools organized. You do not want to trek out to your garden, only to realize you do not have everything you need with you and need to hunt your tools down. Keep small tools in a tool belt that you can grab and throw on easily or keep them in a 5-gallon bucket that you can carry out to your garden, quickly.

Make sure to wear sun protection gear if you'll be working in the garden in the sun. Wear sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses. Protecting yourself from the sun is the best way to prevent sunburns and skin cancer.

Don't count the fall season out. It doesn't have to be this way, however. The brightest season of the year when it comes to foliage is fall. Fall hues of orange, yellow and red can be seen falling from maple trees, and dogwoods and beech trees offer comparable spectacles. Some vibrant shrubs include hydrangea, barberry, and cotoneaster.

Protect your seeds from fungus with natural products. You can use milled sphagnum moss to protect all your plants. If your seeds need light to grow, sprinkle the moss first and then place your seeds. This solution is much better than any chemicals you can find in a store and will protect your seeds efficiently.

In order to offer your organic gardening the most success, mulch it with 3 inches of organic material. By mulching your organic garden you will conserve water, add nutrients to the soil and stop weeds from growing. As an added bonus, mulching also gives your organic garden a bit of beauty.

So, these tips have likely guided you in the right direction towards starting your garden. Take them to heart and do not be afraid to dig even deeper, so to speak, into the information out there about gardening. Soon, you will be able to exercise your green thumb and grow beautiful plants.