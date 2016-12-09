Boost Your Lawn And Garden With These Landscaping Ideas

Your home is your world, and much like the world around us, looks are important. You may take your time to care for your house, but what about your yard? If you're ready to improve your landscaping, but don't know where to start, this article will guide you through your project.

A great landscaping tip is to make use of the available spaces that you have. One particular helpful tip is to place bushes in areas where outside noise is a problem as the bushes will help drown out any unwanted sounds. Just make sure that you plan out your spacing carefully.

Rather than doing too many landscaping jobs at the same time, it is wise to do one project at a time. If you take on too many projects, you are going to end up spending too much money all at once. Taking on one at a time means you can better afford each project.

If you are landscaping your yard, you should consider your lawn's appearance during various seasons. For example, if you only have leafy trees in your hard, but experience a long winter, your yard will look awfully bare. If you instead have a few conifers, you can have green year round, not to mention how nice they look with snow on them.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

Before purchasing or planting a given plant, ensure that you know its expected height and its growth rate. You may decide not to bother with that cute little shrub if you find out how quickly it can become an overgrown monster. Fast-growing plants may require more pruning and maintenance than you bargained for, so do your homework before you shop.

When planning your home landscape projects, keep in mind that substantial savings can be found by purchasing outside peak seasonal periods. Purchase your trees, plants and mulch late in the planting season for the best sales. Wood, trim and building supplies for outdoor decks and improvements are often cheapest in the winter months since the demand is lower. If you have the ability to store supplies for a short while, you can save a bundle buying in the off-season.

Go beyond simply searching for your products online and in catalogs. Botanical centers or arboretums sometimes sell plants, and there may even be people in your neighborhood who are interested in swapping perennials. Your city might be giving away free mulch or there could be a construction site that is looking for individuals to haul away bricks or stone.

Before you decide on a landscape plan, be sure to consider the amount of maintenance it will require. Depending on the plants you use and the climate you live in, you could need to water your lawn everyday. Additionally, some grasses may require you to cut your lawn more than once per week. Be sure you have the time to care for your new lawn.

Learn how to properly layer your beds. You should have a first row with your tallest plants and keep your shortest plants for your last row. The tallest plants should be facing North to protect the smaller ones from cold winds. Make sure all your beds are organized in the same fashion.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

Buy lumber for outdoor projects during the winter months. It is going to be cheaper than during the spring and summer months. You may also be able to find some really great deals on trees, soil, shrubs and other things by purchasing them off season while demand is low as well.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

If you are adding archways, or pergolas to your yard, make sure that they are tall enough. A good average height is 8 feet. If you make an archway too short, people will not be able to walk underneath it and enjoy it. If you make it too tall, it can look overwhelming, and out of place.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

Having a home has lots of joys and proud moments. If you take the time to make the exterior of your home look well-decorated, clean and maintained, through landscaping, then you will get to experience one of those moments of pride, as you stand back and look at your own handy work.